Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 1,217,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $137,603,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 10,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 52,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $190,339,000 after purchasing an additional 110,639 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,974 shares of company stock worth $3,347,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $95.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $981.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.