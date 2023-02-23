American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $21.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,703,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,648,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

