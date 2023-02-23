Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 11.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Apple by 49.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 79,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 73,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 301,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 165,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

