Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 79,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 73,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 301,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.