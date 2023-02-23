Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 1ST Source Bank’s 6th Largest Position

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

