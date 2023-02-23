Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,497 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

