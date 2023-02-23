Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

