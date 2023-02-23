Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 11.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Apple by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 79,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 73,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 301,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 165,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

