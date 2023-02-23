Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 54,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.