Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 54,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

