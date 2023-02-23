Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

