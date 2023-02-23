ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,247 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $73,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. State Street Corp lifted its position in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ATI by 186.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 963,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ATI by 105.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after buying an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 24.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after buying an additional 469,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth about $12,302,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Stock Down 0.6 %

ATI stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.24.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About ATI

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

