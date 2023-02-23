Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 128,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock worth $995,462 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

