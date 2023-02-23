Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $78,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Balchem by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Balchem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

