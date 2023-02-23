Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,747 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bally’s

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bally’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bally’s stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.94.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

