Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 174,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 307,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.