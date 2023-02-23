Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $220.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

