Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1,238.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Macerich were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 192,596 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 237,446 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Macerich by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 142,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Macerich by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Macerich by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 779,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 365,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macerich Stock Up 1.5 %

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -226.66%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

