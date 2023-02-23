Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEI Investments Price Performance

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,502 shares of company stock worth $8,589,453. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

