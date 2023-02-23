Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,567 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $219.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $308.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.91.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

