Bank of Montreal Can Sells 55,687 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Trimble Trading Down 0.3 %

About Trimble

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.