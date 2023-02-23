Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.56 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

