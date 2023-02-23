Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 574 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

