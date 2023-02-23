BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $45.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

