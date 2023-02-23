Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $32.61 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 25.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $251.51 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

