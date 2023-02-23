BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,136.50.
BHP Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
