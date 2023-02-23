BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,136.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,749,000 after acquiring an additional 225,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BHP Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,900,000 after purchasing an additional 282,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,616,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

