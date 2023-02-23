BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCRX. Barclays lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.11.

BCRX opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,685.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,626 shares of company stock worth $2,462,585 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,829,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,226,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

