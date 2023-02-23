BMO Capital Markets Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $228.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

