Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.