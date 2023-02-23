BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,863 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.04 and its 200 day moving average is $248.45. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.