Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

