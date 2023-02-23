Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 1,192,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 817,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

