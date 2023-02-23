Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after buying an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after buying an additional 1,014,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after buying an additional 534,287 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

