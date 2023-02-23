C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

AI has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.50. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. Analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.