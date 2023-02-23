Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

