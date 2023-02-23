Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $100.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.54.

Shares of COIN opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

