Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $70.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.