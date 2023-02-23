CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $109.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. CarMax’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

