Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.13. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $55.77.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

