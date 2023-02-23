Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Centrus Energy Trading Up 13.9 %
Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.13. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $55.77.
About Centrus Energy
