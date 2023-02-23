Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 1,789.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 102.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 358,806 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 34.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 355,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERS opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

