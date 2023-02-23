Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.25. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

