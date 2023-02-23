CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.20.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
