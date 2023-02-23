Citigroup Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $103.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

ED stock opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

