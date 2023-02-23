Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $53.78.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 61,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 874,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

