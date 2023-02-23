Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.00 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,273,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,247.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,273,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 911,462 shares of company stock worth $17,394,588. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.