Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.00 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics
Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.