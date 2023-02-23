Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Clearwater Analytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

CWAN opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 44,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $801,624.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 44,191 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $801,624.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 911,462 shares of company stock worth $17,394,588. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2,431.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 157,082 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

