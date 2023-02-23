Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $206.79.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares valued at $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

