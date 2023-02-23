Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.54.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares valued at $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.