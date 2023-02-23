Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

