Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. Mizuho reissued a sell rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.4 %

COIN stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $206.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,996.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after buying an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

